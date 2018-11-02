Pierson Edy alongside teamates Cameron Steele and Hinton Thompson bring home a Bronze medal for Team Canada. at World Karate Competition (WKC) Championships in Dublin Ireland | Photo Courtesy of Doug Edy

Pierson Edy won bronze in team fighting on Thursday at the World Karate Competition (WKC) Championships in Dublin Ireland.

Pierson’s father Doug Ede says “this tournament has been a real eye-opener to the number of talented individuals out there.”

Pierson made it to the final rounds for team fighting in the -35kg, -40kg and over 40kg event.

Team USA forfeited the first round, moving Pierson’s team on to win against Ireland.

Pierson’s team then lost to the second Canadian team who went on to win silver in the final round.

Pierson fought hard alongside teammates Cameron Steele and Hinton Thompson bring home a Bronze medal for Team Canada.

Pierson’s father Doug says besides winning bronze “Pierson’s next favorite moment was trading team jackets with an opposing team member at the end of the tournament just like at the World Cup in soccer.”

The next major championship is the South American Pan Am Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala on February 16, 2019.