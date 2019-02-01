Environmental and public safety groups in Smithers and Burns Lake are getting some help from the community gaming grants.

The province is providing $6.5 million in funding to approximately 145 organizations who support public safety and 3.8 million to organizations in the environmental sector.

“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Approximately $86,200 in funding will be going to help four organizations in Smithers and Burns Lake, with the bulk of the funding going to the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Society.

The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Society is receiving $68,000 with Burns Lake Search and Rescue Society is getting $7000 in funding.

There was also $8200 going to the BV Amateur Radio Society and $3000 in funding for the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association.