Back to school begins next week and that calls for the transition to the Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre shutdown.

It begins on September 1 and goes until September 15. The pool and rec center will reopen on September 16 at 6 A.M.

Tamara Gillis, BV pool and rec center facility manager said it is important that the pool gets cleaned out and worked on around the same time every year.

“It provides consistency to everyone that they kind of know back to school time is a good transition, in terms of people are moving from their summer holidays to school routine and it tends to be the quietest time of year so, it will affect the least amount of people,” said Gillis.

Most things at the rec center will be closed during this period. The reception will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. And the court will also be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Gillis also said the maintenance that will be done will be focusing on the back room.

“We are doing some work on our filters which is a pretty big job, that keeps the pool water clean, as well as people will start noticing that we are replacing our chemical shed out back so, that’s a pretty big project that is starting next week,” said Gillis.

For more information on the shutdown, call the BV pool and rec center reception between 9 a.m. Until 5 p.m. Or their website bvpool.com.