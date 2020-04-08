The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) is establishing an Emergency Relief Support Fund to benefit children and youth with special needs and their families.

As a result, 225 dollars per month will be provided to eligible families over the next three months.

Using a needs-based approach, the emergency funding will support 50% more of the eligible families that are currently awaiting services. This payment can be used to purchase supports and alleviate stress.

Additionally,

Families with children in care on a special needs agreement or voluntary care agreement will not have to make monthly maintenance payments during the pandemic period.

Supported Child Development and Aboriginal Supported Child Development programs will be able to have extra staff during school hours

Limitations on Autism Funding will be reduced, and families will be allowed to use up to 35% of funding to purchase equipment to assist home learning and virtual instruction.

The Emergency Relief Support Fund is the result of a $900,000 investment, which comes as part of the government’s 5 billion dollar COVID-19 Action Plan.

The MCFD’s full statement can be found online.