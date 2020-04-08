A one-time 3 million dollar investment by the B.C. government looks to support libraries throughout the province.

“The plan and the one-time funding to support digital services and infrastructure indicate that the ministry has heard and taken to heart the message from the BC Public Library Partners and our supporters that investing in B.C.’s public libraries is investing in B.C. communities for everyone,” said Prince George Public Library Board Chair, Mike Gagel in an official release.

Libraries can use the new funding to provide enhanced digital services by:

expanding Wi-Fi capabilities

offering community digital literacy training

enhancing online library programs

a province-wide collection of ebooks, magazines and other online services

Online library services can be accessed using a library card.

Prince George Public Libraries offer a variety of eBooks and other content, available online.