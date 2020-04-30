The BC RCMP and Health Canada acted on a tip from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre that unauthorized COVID-19 test kits were being sold online to residents in our province.

Together, the two groups seized more than 1,500 unauthorized kits from a Richmond resident, who acquired and sold them without authorization.

According to a news release, only diagnostic tests authorized by Health Canada can be imported or sold in the country as authorized COVID-19 tests provide accurate results, whereas unauthorized tests may lead to a misdiagnosis.

Selling or advertising health products making false or misleading claims to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada.

Canadians who have purchased unauthorized health products should stop using them immediately and consult a health care professional if they have used any of these products and health concerns.

No charges were laid by police as a result of the seizure.

A link to the release can be found here.