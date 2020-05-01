Members of the BC Public School Employers’ Association and the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) have ratified an agreement under the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

This means the previously tentative agreement has been formally finalized.

The new agreement focuses on fair compensation and improved services and will apply to more than 45,000 teachers represented by the BCTF in 60 school districts.

It also has a three-year term, from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022, with general wage increases of 2% each year.

Additionally, rules for future negotiations were laid out.

The B.C. Government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate works to improve services throughout the province, with 90% of public-sector employees being covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under the mandate.

More information, including the full announcement, can be found online.