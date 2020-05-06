Things will not be returning to normal, but British Columbians will soon be ushering in what Premier John Horgan is calling “a new normal”.

“We will be proceeding carefully, bit by bit, one step at a time,” Horgan explained.

BC’s restart plan has been structured around 4 phases, with the province currently in the first phase.

The second is expected to begin in mid-May, likely after the Victoria Day long weekend.

Importantly, all of the services and activities returning will be reintroduced alongside new rules, regulations, and protocols to ensure safety.

According to technical briefing slides provided by the Provincial Government, British Columbians could almost double the number of social contacts they have currently and still maintain flat transmission rates.

This offers the opportunity to improve economic, social, and personal well-being for those in the province.

Although restrictions are subject to change quickly, the BC Government hopes to establish a sustainable ‘new normal’ for the coming 12 to 18 months, while a vaccine is developed and deployed.

Most Provincial Parks will be re-opening for daily use on May 14th.

Among the things can expect to do during phase 2, which will take place from mid-May onwards:

use health services including elective surgeries, and visiting doctors’ and dentists’ offices

return to using services such as physiotherapy, chiropractors, and counselling

shop at a wider variety of retail locations

get haircuts and make use of other personal services

share a meal or beverage at restaurants, pubs, and cafes

visit museums, art galleries, parks and beaches

use transit

have their children return to childcare services

possibly return to office work

participate in small social gatherings

The next phase of changes, expected to occur between June to September (provided transmission stays low) will include:

hotels and resorts

Select entertainment (movie theatres, small symphonies)

post-Secondary in September with a mix of in-person and online classes

K-12 education with only a partial return this school year in September.

Contact intensity and the number of people interacted with must be carefully balanced and modified with appropriate behaviours.

Plexiglass barriers, increased ventilation, non-medical masks, and handwashing will remain important tools moving forward.

Phase four, which will come following the invention of a vaccine, effective treatment, or in the event of widespread immunity, will reintroduce nightclubs, casinos, concerts, conventions, and sporting events with live audiences

Staying home when sick has also been emphasized as essential, with Horgan asking for “zero-tolerance” for people working when ill.

Businesses will be expected to encourage working from home, or implement staggered shifts when not possible.

Non-essential travel is still strongly discouraged, and 14-day-isolation periods will still be enforced for those returning from out-of-country.