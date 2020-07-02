Air Canada has postponed its date to start commercial flights again at the Smithers Regional Airport.

The Airport was expecting to see Air Canada flights return on July 1 but that has now been pushed until July 20.

The airline suspended flights at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Air Canada website, when flights resume there will be four flights a week.

Last month, the airline resumed flights to the Prince Rupert airport after being suspended since late March.

There has also been no word on when Central Mountain Air will return commercial flights to the Smithers Regional Airport.

As of July 6, CMA will be operating out of Terrace and Prince George.

CMA began some commercial flights from Prince George on June 8.