SPECIAL REPORT: Education Minister Rob Fleming talks full-time class return
(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- How school districts plan to utilize the 242-million dollars in funding announced by the province
- What is the plan if an outbreak is declared at a school in BC
- How will students be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available
- The province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it’s not mandatory
- How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell
- The Ministry of Education’s response to the BC Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: