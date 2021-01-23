The Village of Burns Lake has declared Kristy Bjarnason as the new councillor.

Bjarnason received 55 votes with David Cummer receiving 45 and Joshua Platt third with 27.

According to Bjarnason, she is in shock and excited to join the council.

She is newer to Burns Lake only living in the Village for a few years but she said when she first arrived in the community she tried to get involved whenever she could.

“I know that the council is already great and they’re working on things and I feel like i’m joining a great group of people,”Bjarnason said.

She also added the campaign experience felt short but running for council is something she’s wanted to do for a while.

“I enjoy being a part of the community and volunteering and participating in all kinds of things, organizations, events, anything I could,” she said.

According to Bjarnason most of the campaign was spent on social media.

The byelection in Burns Lake was called after councillor Darrell Hill resigned after accepting a new job with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.