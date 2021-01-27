Three candidates have submitted their nomination packages to run in the Telkwa Byelection for one councillor position.

The candidates are Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey who all reside in the village.

The By Election was called after councillor Rick Fuerst resigned in September.

According to the Village of Telkwa, mail-in ballots will be offered but the last day to request a ballot will be on Feb 12 and the ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on general voting day.

Advanced voting for the Byelection will be held on Feb 17 at the Village of Telkwa Community Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with general voting day on February 27 from 8a.m. until 8 p.m. also at the Village of Telkwa Community Hall.

The campaign period starts on Jan 30.