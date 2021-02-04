Nine staff members at UNBC are losing their jobs as of April 1st.

Interim President, Dr. Geoff Payne told Vista Radio it’s a difficult pill to swallow.

“We did send a communication from my office outlining the very unfortunate decision we made in terms of the office of University Advancement when it comes to the elimination of nine positions, which include four exempt positions and five CUPE positions.”

“It’s absolutely critical that I state this, this is not performance-related or COVID-related. The nine positions we had to eliminate were exceptional people who are friends and colleagues who contributed substantially to UNBC”s community.”

Payne noted UNBC continues to try and pair down its structural deficit, especially with the pandemic still active.

“UNBC has been in a budget deficit for a number of years and we continue to address that fine strategy. Last year was also a tough budget year for UNBC and I said to the university community that this was a four-year plan that we needed to do.”