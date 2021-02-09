The Smithers Pinnacle Pellet Plant has provided an update to Smithers Council regarding initiatives for the facility’s noise reduction initiatives.

According to General Manager, Jeff Johnston among the initiatives used to mitigate noise for residents in the area is changing the backup beepers on the mobile equipment.

Johnston said the new beepers are a white noise style back up alarm.

He added with the new beepers Smithers Pinnacle Pellet have received positive feedback from residents.

“We’ve worked heavily to minimize chipping activities. We have not chipped since prior to Christmas so, we’re quite proud of that,” Johnston said.

He added the plant is looking for alternatives for chipping and has also had contractors in to potentially create a sound barrier for the chipper .

Lastly, the pellet plant has also removed Grizzly screens that staff believe were also a part of the noise for local residents.

“Since we’ve removed those we haven’t had any banging around our decks,” Johnson said.

He also added he hopes more meetings face-to-face can be done with local residents but as of right now the plant continues to try to mitigate the noise reduction.

The Smithers Pinnacle Pellet plant was at the centre of noise complaints in 2019 after a letter was sent to Smithers Council.