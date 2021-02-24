A Burns Lake farmer has sparked conversation after he grabbed a lynx by the scruff and scolded it for eating his chickens.

According to Chris Paulson he had just returned from cross country skiing where he heard a big ruckus from his chicken coop.

When he went towards the coop he noticed a lynx inside trying to get the rest of the chickens.

Paulson said at first he tried scolding the lynx but it was focused on getting the rest of the chickens.

“I thought well I’ll grab him by the back of the neck and throw him out the door to get rid of him and I picked him up and he just went limp and I took him out,” he said.

Paulson added when he found the lynx it had feathers in its mouth.

He also said he knew the lynx couldn’t bite him because his mouth was full of chicken.

According to Paulson he put the Lynx in a dog cage and into the forest with the chicken.

He said he realized after the fact that taking it away from the farm was a big mistake.

“It was a Sunday and we were kind of wondering what to do but I definitely violated some wildlife laws and I really respect those laws,” Paulson said.

He also added this is not the first time he has encountered wildlife at his farm, which is also located on Wet’suwet’en territory..

Paulson recently had a run in with an owl which also ate two of his chickens.

He also recommended if someone is in the same situation to call a conservation officer and to let them handle it.