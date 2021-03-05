The province has provided 28 local governments and First Nation communities funding for provincial emergency preparedness.

Among the recipients of the funding is the Bulkley- Nechako Regional District which recieved $160,590 for Regional Evacuation Route Planning and Hazelton, New Hazelton received $50,000 for Hazeltons’ Evacuation Route Planning.

More than $1 million has been provided to support evacuation route planning.

According to the province, the intent of the funding is to support eligible applicants to develop evacuation route planning that may otherwise face challenges during an evacuation due to an emergency.

The funding is a part of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

The next deadline to apply to the program is March 26,2021 for Emergency Operation Centres and Training.