The College of New Caledonia’s annual open house will be going online, much like other events during the pandemic.

Potential students looking for inspiration for their future will get a closer look this Thursday at their local opportunities at the virtual open house.

Participants can learn more about programs and services and they’ll also receive a waiver from application fees.

“Today’s students are very diverse, and have changing learning expectations. Students at CNC may be in their later twenties, looking for a new career, or possibly looking for a fresh start to their education,” said Shelley Carter-Rose, CNC’s vice president of student affairs.

“Whether it’s through this open house or in direct contact with one of our student recruiters, we will do our utmost to help students identify their goals. We will provide supports and services so they may be successful in whatever they chose to study.”

The open house will run from 11am to 5pm on Thursday March 18th.