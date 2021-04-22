The Town of Smithers has issued a water quality advisory after a high dose of Chlorine entered the water system Wednesday (Apr 21).

Residents are being advised if high chlorine is detected in the water to avoid contact until further notice and if the concentration is abnormally high to not drink or shower in the water.

Residents who do not detect chlorine or minimal levels can drink and use the water.

The Town of Smithers will monitor the system and issue a follow up notice on Thursday (April 22).

Anyone with questions is being encouraged to call the Town of Smithers at 250-847-1600 or the Northern Health Environmental Health Officer at 250-847-6400.