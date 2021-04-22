Town of Smithers water advisory lifted
Photo Courtesy: My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff
The Town of Smithers water advisory has been lifted after it was issued Wednesday (April 21).
The Town’s water system no longer has high chlorine levels and it is no longer necessary to take precautionary measures.
Residents are being advised if water quality issues like dirty water or strong chlorine odour run your taps from two or three locations for several minutes.
High chlorine levels were detected on Wednesday after it entered the water system.