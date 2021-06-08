The Bulkley Valley Pickleball Club and the Village of Telkwa will be hosting a pickleball introductory workshop later this month.

On June 26, community members can attend the workshop at the Joseph F. Dockrill Memorial Rink in Telkwa.

According to the Village, the club painted two pickleball courts on the Dockrill Rink in May.

Two pickleball nets have been purchased for club use, the Village added.

Club volunteers will be running the introductory workshop free of charge weather depending from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Residents 15 and older may register for the workshop by emailing The BV Pickleball club.

According to the Village, community members may sign up as a pair or as a family if there are four members 15 and older.

Paddles, nets and balls will be provided and the workshop will be limited to 16 people.

Anyone interested to join the Club and Canadian Pickleball Association online for a cost of $25 per person per annum.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines the elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.