WorksafeBC is reminding workers about the risk of Heat stress as the temperatures rise across the province.

According to WorksafeBC, heat stress can easily lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke if it is not treated early enough.

Senior Manager of Prevention Field Services for WorkSafeBC Barry Nakahara added his advice to people right now is to be aware and be prepared.

He said heat related injuries are preventable.

“Workers always need to take care, stay hydrated and well nourished and be prepared to come to work and dress appropriately for the work conditions,” Nakahara said.

He added in the last few years there have been almost 100 accepted claims for work-related injuries because of heat stress.

Nakahara also explained what the common signs of heat stress are.

“Heat stress is general signs and symptoms that your body is starting to overheat like sweating, dizziness, fainting, muscle cramps,” he said.

According to Nakahara, when heat stress turns into heat stroke you could be seeing damage or dysfunction in how your body works.