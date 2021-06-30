The unusually high temperatures in the province have taken their toll on many residents.

The BC Coroners Service reported today (Tuesday) that over 230 deaths, in just the last four days, were suspected to be related to extreme heat.

“The Coroners Service would normally receive approximately 130 reports of death over a four-day period. From Friday, June 25 through 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at least 233 deaths were reported. This number will increase as data continues to be updated,” said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe in a statement.

“Environmental heat exposure can lead to severe or fatal results, particularly in older people, infants, and young children and those with chronic illnesses. It is important that people are mindful of these risks and follow the guidelines shared last week by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, including to drink plenty of fluids, keep cool by finding an air-conditioned building or seeking out the shade and, most importantly, regularly checking on loved ones and neighbours,” she added.

BC has been under a province-wide extreme heat warning, and Environment Canada has stressed that residents need to take safety precautions.

Earlier today, the Coroners Service reported that 160 people lost their lives last month due to drug toxicity.