Funding has been announced by the province to assist 11 local governments and First Nations in the Northwest Fire Centre.

This will support wildfire risk reduction initiatives and help keep communities safe.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has received $445,262 to assist with education, planning, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning, cross-training, and FireSmart for residential areas.

Additionally, the Village of Hazelton received $55,050 to assist with education and FireSmart for residential areas, the District of Houston received $16,075 to assist with education, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning, and cross training.

Meanwhile, $149,450 has been provided for the Town of Smithers to assist with education, FireSmart for residential areas and fuel management and $27,005 for the Village of Telkwa to assist with education, planning, inter-agency cooperation, cross-training, FireSmart for residential areas.

Applicants for the grant facing a lower wildfire risk can apply for up to $50,000 through the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Category.

Meanwhile, applicants facing a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $150,000.

According to the province, the Community Resiliency Investment grants are a part of a total of more than $15 million provided to 118 recipients throughout B.C.