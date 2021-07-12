Fire crews within the Northwest Fire Centre continue to be busy as there are seven fires with only one fire of note.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, two of the fires are currently under investigation and the remaining five are lightning caused.

The fire of note within the region is the Bulkley Lake wildfire that is west of Burns Lake.

Bartos said this wildfire is at an estimated 250 hectares and is currently in the being held status.

“What that means is with the suppression activities that are currently applied to that wildfire it is not expected to grow beyond the existing boundaries that have already been set up for that fire,” she said.

She also said there continues to be 54 firefighters, two helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment at the fire.

“The firefighters are continuing to apply actual water to the ground, we have people doing danger tree assessment and also monitoring for any increased fire activity and spot fires,” Bartos said.

She added that the evacuation order that was issued by the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako has been rescinded but the evacuation alert has been expanded.

The alert now covers East of Bedore Road to west of Broman Lake Road and South of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR #2, east of Taman Creek Road to West of Broman Lake Forest Service Road.

As of April 1, the Northwest Fire Centre has responded to 45 wildfires to date.