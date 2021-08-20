Smithers RCMP is advising the community of a scam that is using the detachment’s phone number.

According to police, they received a report on Wednesday (Aug 18) after receiving a phone call advising of a warrant for her arrest.

RCMP added she was then advised to turn herself in.

She later received two more phone calls which showed the detachment’s phone number and someone who identified as an officer to confirm the warrant.

Police also said she did not have a warrant for her arrest and no officer tried to call her.

Anyone who is unsure about the validity of a call from the Smither RCMP is being advised to contact the detachment.

Police are also reminding residents to not give out any personal information over the phone and if contacted by police you will not be demanded to pay money up front.