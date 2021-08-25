Smithers Town Council discussed the idea of being a part of a permanent memorial for survivors and the unmarked graves of residential schools.

According to Mayor Gladys Atrill, there have been discussions if the municipality would host something temporary.

Currently some of the shoes and stuffed animals that were at Boville Square have been placed in a showcase at the Town Office with the remainder in the Mayor’s office.

Atrill said a memorial is required but it cannot be led by the Town and should be led by other organizations.

“I’ve heard clearly that these things need to be Indigenous led but that there is an important role for this organization to play, that people who live in this community, who were taken from this broader community, that people are feeling that and feel that Smithers has a role to play,” she said.

Atrill added the Town needs to be there during discussions if it is desired but it is not up to Council to say what the memorial would look like.

“Smithers have a role to play because of the role we’ve played over the decades and so I think it’s hard not to respond when someone says to us you have to be a part of this because this community has been a part of it,” she said.

Atrill is expected to write a letter to Indigenous organizations within the community to express the town’s interest.