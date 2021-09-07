Residents in Kitimat-Stikine are being invited to participate in the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Climb for Alzheimer’s.

From September 1 to 21 residents in Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton, Stewart and other regions can hike local trails to raise money for people living with dementia.

According to Alzheimer’s Society of B.C Spokesperson Glen Mountfield, the event is in its 10th year and will raise money for programs and services for people living with dementia.

“The funds you raise will provide services in the local community and I’ve also heard there are some amazing trails,” he said.

Mountfield added even if they live in areas like Smithers and Burns Lake residents can still participate.

He also said the goal for this year’s Climb for Alzheimer’s is $70,000 and every donation during the September period will be matched.

“During that period as well every dollar that you raise will be matched by an anonymous donor so, you double the impact for every dollar that you raise,” Mountfield said.

Anyone looking for information is being encouraged to go to the climb for Alzheimer’s website.