The Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas have been identified as the hardest hit areas for COVID-19 according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

During the August 29 to September 4 period the Smithers LHA identified 45 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake LHA, 11 new cases were reported.

Both areas now have a daily case rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Additionally, the Nechako region remains a hard hit area for COVID-19 where 86 new cases were reported.

Vaccination rates have also climbed slightly in both Smithers and Burns Lake local health areas.

In Smithers, 71% of residents 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake 70% of people have had one dose of a vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated.

A full list of vaccination clinics can be located on Northern Health’s website.