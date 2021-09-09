Pile burning and greenhouse gas emissions from forested areas near Hazelton have been reduced due to utilization of residual wood fibre by coastal pulp mills, according to the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

The NorthPac project will contribute to local and provincial economies.

The project will look to repurpose 42,000 cubic metres of pulp logs from being burned.

FESBC added the project was supported by a $484,164 grant.

The pulp logs will be sent to Kitimat to a point of sale from Hazelton areas.

According to FESBC, the pulp logs were purchased to be utilized to make pulp, paper products and green energy.

Operations Manager with FESBC called this a win win because it not only creates economic benefits for local communities but global environmental ones as well.