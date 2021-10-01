Campers prepare for RCMP at Gidimt'en gate on Morice West Forest Service Road | Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

Two people have been arrested after Coastal GasLink protests have occurred over the past week in Houston.

Protests have taken place within the area after contractors of CGL cleared and destroyed an archaeological site.

Demonstrators have been defending a number of culturally significant archaeological sites from destruction according to the Gidimt’ern Clan.

They also added that police used excessive force and Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs were denied access and were also threatened with arrest.

According to the RCMP, the arrests were made because of a breach of the injunction.

Police added efforts have been ongoing to negotiate with the group and efforts are being made to speak with the Heredistary Chiefs.

In a statement by Coastal GasLink, crews have not been able to access the work area due to the blockade.

Earlier this week, the Gidimt’en Clan said the Site Alteration Permit by the pipeline project had adequate consultation with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en.

There is currently no active construction and police are in the area nut there is no planned enforcement of the Supreme Court injunction.

Last year, protests regarding the pipeline project resulted in rail blockades across the country in solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.