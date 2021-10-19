The BC Centre For Disease Control has flagged a flight leaving Smithers as a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Air Canada/ Jazz flight 8563 leaving Smithers to Vancouver on October 14 was identified.

Anyone seated in rows 12 to 18 are being advised to monitor for symptoms.

Additionally, a flight from the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace has also been identified for a possible exposure of COVID-19.

Air Canada Jazz 8239 flight heading to Vancouver on October 10 was potentially exposed to a case of the virus.

Symptoms should be checked if seated between rows 9 to 15.