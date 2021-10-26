Photo of memorial for car crash victim (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The investigation is continuing into the crash that left one person dead and closed Highway 16 for nearly 12 hours in Smithers last week.

According to RCMP, an eastbound motorhome crossed into a light controlled intersection and collided with a Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus, later identified as Tonya Horsfield was pronounced dead on the scene and her son, Jason was transferred to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police added the drivers of the motorhome appear to be uninjured.

RCMP continue to investigate what caused the crash and once it is complete the matter will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been created for the family and has raised nearly $31,000 since last week.