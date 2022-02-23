Houston RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying the individuals responsible for the acts of violence and damage done to a Coastal GasLink camp last week.

Police have released video footage that shows several people, some armed with axes; storm the property, attack a company vehicle while an employee was inside the truck.

According to RCMP, the unknown individuals, who were similarly dressed, swung axes at the vehicle, spray painted the window and ignited what is believed to be a flare gun.

Police say no Coastal GasLink employees were not hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing and the site is awaiting for an environmental analysis to be conducted from the damaged heavy machinery.

The area remains controlled by RCMP to ensure the safety of analysts and investigators and preserve evidence of the scene.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Houston RCMP.