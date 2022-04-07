Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says the 2022 budget is a good reflection of wins that the NDP have been able to achieve for Canadians.

The Liberal government unveiled its budget this afternoon (Thursday), which includes investing $10 billion in funding over five years to tackle the out-priced housing market.

Bachrach said it is great to see things like Indigenous Housing included in the budget.

“Almost every community that I visit is struggling with the housing crisis and to see the amount of money allocated in this budget doubled from the Liberal platform is definitely a step forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the budget also includes $5 billion towards universal dental care.

Bachrach also said that there are things in the budget that the NDP don’t agree with.

“It’s very discouraging to see a $2.6 billion public subsidy for the fossil fuel industry at the time where our country is experiencing a climate emergency, that’s not the direction we [NDP] want to head in,” he said.

With this new agreement the NDP is expected to support the budget.

Bachrach added that the NDP plan on holding the Liberal government accountable for these promises.

He also said that if there is a vote for non-confidence it could trigger another Federal Election but with the new agreement the NDP are to team with the Liberals in confidence votes.

The next step is Parliament will be debating the budget in the House of Commons.