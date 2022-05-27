- Advertisement -

Canfor is extending its reduced operating schedules at all of its sawmills across Western Canada.

In March, the company announced it was due to the global supply chain crisis, which is still the case.

This includes all locations in Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Houston.

In addition, Canfor will be implementing two weeks of rotating downtime across its primary sawmills in July and August to help align production capacity with the sustainable timber supply and transportation availability.

This will remain in place for four weeks and adjustments to operating schedules will be made as supply chain conditions evolve.

“The global supply challenges are continuing to significantly limit our ability to transport products to our customers and our inventory levels remain very high. We are working to bring our inventory levels back into balance by reducing our production, while also working to meet the needs of our customers,” said Don Kayne, President, and CEO, Canfor.

It’s expected all Western Canadian operations will resume normal schedules following the summer downtime.