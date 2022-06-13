- Advertisement -

The Gidimt’en checkpoint says it has re-occupied an ancient village site where the checkpoint now stands.

A new feast hall is being built at Tsel Kiy Kwa, also known as Lamprey Creek.

The hall will be used to hold feasts for all things related to the Wet’suwet’en governance system and lands.

Additionally, all logs used to build the hall will be harvested from the land and Wet’suwet’en apprentices are working on the project.

According to the checkpoint, there are permanent homes and Cas Yikh members are living there full time.

The hall will be available to all Gidimt’en Clan members and other clans of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

The Gidimt’en Checkpoint said that this will help humanity survive climate destabilization and will centre around governance practices.

It added that B.C. has recognized the clan’s right to re-occupy the site as stated by the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding.

The land is known as where the ancestors harvested lamprey eel and where families are harvesting local medicines and food.