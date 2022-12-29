A new BC Hydro electric vehicle fast charging site is now operational in Kitimat.

The new location is one of four in the province that can accommodate large trucks and trailers.

“Kitimat is enjoying its rapidly diversifying infrastructure which promotes the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth.

“New charging stations in our community give our residents more incentive to adopt zero emission vehicles and also make our community an attractive place to visit for those who have already made the switch.”

The site is located in the parking lot of the City Centre Mall.