Smithers Council decides not to act as flow-through partner

By Logan Flint
Stock Image | Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

The Smithers Golf and Country Club approached Smithers Town Council at the March 14th meeting with a proposal that the town acts as a flow-through partner to receive a $5,000 grant from the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation.

The club would have used the money to replace the pumphouse initially installed in 1992, with the total replacement cost being $150,000.

At tonight’s (Tuesday) meeting, council decided not to act as a partner in receiving the funds.

According to a staff report, accepting the proposal may not comply with the Income Tax Act.

During the meeting, council mentioned how they acted as a pass-through partner in the past, and those decisions were likely against the staff’s recommendation.

The club has done fundraising for the replacement.

Of the 18-hole course, nine are connected to the irrigation system, with the other nine to be connected in the future.

You can read more about the original proposal here.

