On Friday, the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club announced some changes to the 111th Telkwa BBQ.

The Demolition Derby was canceled due to club members moving on to new endeavors.

According to a Facebook post by the Kinsmen, the BBQ is the longest continuously running event in Canada.

“We are deeply sorry to those that looked forward to attending the derby portion of the Telkwa BBQ as spectators, competitors, and pit crews.”

The derby was first introduced in 1970 as members had experience organizing and running derbies.

The kids Power Wheels Derby is still running at this year’s event to help entice future derby drivers.