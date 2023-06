It was a record-breaking year for the Good Lemonade Day event, raising $17,500 across the province.

This was $300 dollars more than last year.

Lemonade stands were hosted at every Prestige hotel on June 3rd, including in Smithers and Prince George.

The Hudson Bay Lodge stand raised the most of any hotel stand at about $725.

Proceeds were donated to JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna which houses families with kids receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital.