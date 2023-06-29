Heading into the long weekend, the Northwest Fire Centre is urging residents to exercise extreme caution around campfires.

A category one campfire ban is still in effect for the Nadina Fire Zone, which includes Burns Lake, Granisle, Topley, and Houston.

In the rest of the centre, category two and three fire bans remain in place, limiting campfires to a size of a half-metre in height and length.

The past few weeks have been warm and dry according to the fire centre, and the forecast is calling for similar conditions next week.

Some ways to exercise responsibility include:

maintaining at least eight litres of water on hand at all times when a campfire is lit;

not having a campfire when it is windy;

choosing a proper fire pit or making a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris, and;

not leaving a campfire unattended for any amount of time.

The centre also said it is important when extinguishing a fire that coals are cold to the touch before leaving the area.

Anyone who leaves a campfire unattended for any length of time may be fined up to $1,150.

If a campfire causes a wildfire, those responsible may also be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 if convicted in court, and/or sentenced to one year in jail, along with any costs associated with fighting the fire and damages.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open fire violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.