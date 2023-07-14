Police in Dawson Creek are looking for a “group of vigilantes” who left one man in the hospital.

On Wednesday evening (July 12) around 9:45 police received a report of a man being targeted and attacked by vigilantes on Dawson Creek’s Dangerous Goods Route.

Police got a similar call the next morning at around 6:45 where a man was being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

It was later determined the same man was the victim of both attacks, he has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police think the man was targeted because of “unsubstantiated rumours posted on social media.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP.