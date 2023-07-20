Drive through lineups were long yesterday at Tim Horton’s locations as they held their Camp Day event.

During the annual event, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all coffee sales go towards helping to send local underserved youth to camp.

In Smithers, $3,187.76 was raised yesterday (Wednesday), including from donations made by rounding orders up and purchasing camp day bracelets.

Houston had a similar success raising $2,226.50 over the same period of time.

In a news release, Tim Hortons President Axel Schwan said, “For over 30 years, Camp Day has helped Tims Camps empower youth to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.”

Last year, over $12 million was raised to support camps across the country.