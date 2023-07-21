The province is urging all of its residents to fill out a survey to help find gaps in government services, especially for racialized groups.

Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, was in Prince George today (Friday) and discussed the importance of the information the BC Demographic Survey is designed to gather.

“The BC Demographic Survey is to gather information so we have the data to understand the gaps in services in programs experienced by Indigenous and racialized people in British Columbia,” she explained. “Before we can address gaps in services, we need to know what they are.”

Three areas Elmore said she has heard numerous stories of systemic racism from are within healthcare, education, and law enforcement.

They survey asks participants about their backgrounds and their perceived flaws of systems in the province.

The information gathered will help shape a new wave of legislature that Elmore hopes to be passed in 2024.

“My message is I hope all British Columbians take the time to fill it out, share their experiences, and be a part of helping us improve the services we offer in BC.”

$88,000 in grant money has been given to 35 organizations around the province to help promote the survey, and will continue to accept grant applications until August.

800,000 British Columbians – roughly a third of the province – were mailed the survey, it is also available online and over the phone in 15 different languages.

The survey is open until September 29, you can find it here.