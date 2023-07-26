Creating new childcare spaces was top of mind at last night’s (Tuesday) Smithers Town Council meeting.

One of the discussions had around creating the new spaces was if the town should pursue funding from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

This would be used to either construct a new building on park property or for further renovations to the existing building.

A motion to pursue the funding was brought forward and passed with one opposed to the recommendation.

Proposals from the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society (BVCLS) YMCA BC, and Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre triggered staff to look into funding.

BVCLS currently operates their Edge Learning Centre out of the existing building and is working to complete renovations of the building.

Their proposal was for a blanket letter of support to be used in applying for grants.

Town council voted to instead notify BVCLS they would provide a letter of support for any specific grants they pursue.

The YMCA was looking to work with the town to create new spaces for childcare, having created spaces in other northern communities such as Prince George and Vanderhoof.

Councilor Frank Wray said that assisting YMCA was an option he liked as they have experience and can go through with planning themselves.

“The more we go along, the more it seems everyone wants the town to take care of things.”

Further discussions on YMCA’s proposal will occur at the next council meeting.