CNC’s search for a new President and CEO is officially over.

Cindy Heitman, formerly the Superintendent of School District 57, has been appointed to the role and will start work on November 17th.

“CNC’s board of governors looks forward to working with Ms. Heitman. We are confident she has the leadership capacity to address CNC’s immediate future needs, while seeking innovative opportunities for students,” said Shobha Sharma, chair of CNC’s board.

Heitman will replace Dr. Dennis Johnson, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

“Ms. Heitman is a proven, high-quality leader. Her expertise and skills will lead the CNC community into the future of postsecondary education,” Johnson said.

Heitman has worked in education in Prince George for the past 28 years, spending the last two as the Superintendent of SD57.

In March, in the days leading up to spring break, Heitman was removed from her position with the district by the new school board in a closed door, non-unanimous vote.