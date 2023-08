Vanderhoof RCMP are looking for anyone who may have information on a fire that wiped out an estimated million dollars worth of hay.

According to police, two full hay sheds were burned down yesterday (Wednesday) on a property on Telegraph Road.

A vehicle was seen in the area about two hours before the fire took place, but it was not caught on any surveillance equipment.

Anyone with information on the fire is being asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP (250-567-2222).