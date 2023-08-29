The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has published a study of transportation services in the region and is calling on the provincial government to make changes to improve travel across BC.

“Conducting this research and engagement over the past number of months has resulted in the compilation of valuable and insightful information,” said Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development. “The knowledge gleaned from this study will allow us and the Province of BC to build upon the strong base while considering future trends.”

One recommendation NDIT made was for the province to create a booking and transportation service that incorporates the many existing bus and travel options.

The study also called for increased funding to the shuttle system, expanded regional BC transit services, and to explore increasing passenger train traffic.

“Having reliable and safe transportation options between communities in Northern B.C. is essential for residents’ physical, mental and social well-being,” said Mayor Rob Fraser, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

“Residents of our community have benefitted from increased frequency of service through BC Bus North, allowing them to better connect with communities to the south of Fort Nelson, increasing ease of access to supplies and services. Public transportation is an incredibly important topic and I am proud that Fort Nelson residents took the time to participate in the study. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality looks forward to working with the information provided by this study and to any opportunities to improve transportation for residents in the north.”

The study was funded by the provincial government, the Island Coastal Economic Trust and the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior both ran similar studies simultaneously.

You can find the full study here.