Smithers Civic Centre opening has been delayed due to upgrades happening at the facility.

The arena was scheduled to be open for bookings near the beginning of October, now delayed to December 1st.

Mark Allen, Smithers Director of Development Services, said the delay has to do with an upgrade project ongoing for the arena.

“It’s the refrigeration system replacement, or ice plant as it’s commonly referred to.”

He added some of the old equipment was beyond its life expectancy, and the original plan was to combine the new and old arena systems.

“Due to budget constraints and cost escalations, we realized at the beginning of the year the project had to be trimmed back to the replacement of the ice plant in the civic centre,” Allen said.

The delayed part would replace the condensing unit that cools the ground below the ice.

“The contractor has committed to turning the new refrigeration system to the town staff on November 20th, and that allows enough time to put the new ice in for the December 1st opening,” said Allen.

With the delay, those who have booked time in the Civic Centre are being rebooked into the new arena.

That includes the upcoming Smithers Steelheads home opener next week (October 21st).