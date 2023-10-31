Taylor Bachrach will be running as the New Democrat Party (NDP) candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again in next year’s federal election.

Four years ago, he announced his venture into federal politics after serving as Smithers mayor for eight years.

“Taylor has brought a strong, unwavering voice to the House of Commons on behalf of his constituents,” said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“He works incredibly hard to represent a huge riding far from Ottawa, and in a minority Parliament he’s managed to deliver tangible wins for Northwest BC. I’m proud to call him a member of our team and thankful he will continue to work alongside us as we fight for all Canadians.”

Recently, Bachrach helped introduce financial aid for farmers in western Canada that have been impacted by recent drought conditions and helped bring a passport office to Prince George.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley and the people who call this place home,” said Bachrach.

“In challenging times like the ones we now face when many of our neighbours are struggling with the cost of living, I’m more determined than ever to push for the solutions they need.”

Prior to Bachrach, MLA Nathan Cullen represented the riding in parliament, and also represented the NDP.